Lifeline for Bulawayo ex-prisoners

News / National

by Staff reporter

Inside Out Development Trust, a non-governmental organization, has launched a rehabilitation program aimed at supporting ex-prisoners to reintegrate into society and prevent them from returning to criminal activities, including drug abuse. This initiative was highlighted during a recent drug and substance abuse awareness campaign organized by Noah's Ark Ministries in Queenspark, Bulawayo.Clarence Gurura, director of Inside Out Development Trust, outlined the organization's mission to provide rehabilitation through arts, motivational workshops, and practical life skills for both current inmates and ex-prisoners. He emphasized the importance of community involvement in welcoming former inmates back and fostering their successful reintegration.The organization collaborates closely with Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, facilitating events like family week to strengthen family bonds and bridge gaps within the prison community. Additionally, they nurture talent through initiatives like the inmates' arts gala, where participants receive recognition and opportunities such as recording contracts.Two ex-prisoners, Mthokozisi Jethro Gumede and Webster Nhundu, shared their experiences with the trust. Gumede highlighted how the organization helped him overcome drug addiction and rebuild his life, urging youths to avoid drugs as they can lead to criminal behavior. Nhundu expressed gratitude for the support he received from Gurura, emphasizing his desire for continued funding to sustain his progress in script writing and acting.Febbie Chuma from Noah's Ark Ministries underscored the community's role in combating drug abuse, urging youth to steer clear of harmful substances and cautioning against church leaders involved in drug-related activities.The initiative by Inside Out Development Trust signifies a proactive approach to addressing societal challenges and promoting rehabilitation and community integration for ex-prisoners in Zimbabwe.