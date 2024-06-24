Zimbabwe border police intercept 10 pistols in hearse

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Beitbridge intercepted a shipment of firearms smuggled into Zimbabwe in a hearse bound for Chipinge yesterday. The discovery was made during a routine inspection at the Port Health Authority Bay at Beitbridge Border Post, where four individuals among the mourners and hearse crew were apprehended.According to sources familiar with the investigation, authorities uncovered 10 boxed new firearms and were preparing to question the intended recipient in either Chipinge or Chiredzi. A police team has been dispatched to these destinations while the seized guns undergo ballistic testing.There is speculation that the pistols may be air guns, potentially exempt from firearm licensing requirements, but authorities are investigating why they were concealed and not declared. This incident follows a similar one earlier this year when police seized an arms cache from a bus bound for Harare, highlighting ongoing concerns over arms smuggling into Zimbabwe from South Africa.Zimbabwe has grappled with increasing gun violence and illicit weapons trade, contributing to security challenges across the region. Law enforcement agencies continue to emphasize their commitment to combating arms trafficking, urging the public to report suspicious activities related to firearms.