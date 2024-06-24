Latest News Editor's Choice


UZ student jailed 4 years for theft

by Staff reporter
24 Jun 2024 at 11:02hrs | Views
Tadiwa Delroy Chimutanda, a third-year student at the University of Zimbabwe, has been sentenced to four years in prison for a series of thefts involving laptops and computers from the university's offices and hostels. Harare magistrate Ethel Chichera handed down the sentence after Chimutanda pleaded guilty to 14 counts of unlawful entry to premises and theft.

Prosecutor Takudzwa Mutyavaviri presented evidence showing that Chimutanda, aged 24, carried out the thefts using a consistent method between March and June of the current year. His modus operandi included breaking into various locations such as office number 222 in the department of creative media and communication, where he stole items like HP desktop computers and external drives.

For these crimes, Chimutanda was initially sentenced to eight years in prison, but one year was suspended on condition of good behavior. Additionally, three years of the sentence were suspended on the condition that he restitutes the stolen property by July 31 of this year.

The prosecution detailed instances where Chimutanda unlawfully entered university hostels and administrative offices, stealing laptops, desktop computers, and an iPhone 11 among other items. These thefts occurred on multiple occasions, disrupting university operations and causing financial losses.

In his mitigation plea, Chimutanda cited financial difficulties related to a project he was working on, which he claimed drove him to commit the thefts. Despite his studies in the aeronautical aviation program and an upcoming internship with Air Zimbabwe, his criminal actions have now led to a significant period of incarceration.


Source - newsday
