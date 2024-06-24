Mnangagwa aiming to leverage on the upcoming war veterans congress

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is aiming to strengthen his authority by leveraging the upcoming war veterans congress to quash the presidential ambitions of his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga. The congress, scheduled for July 12 in Mnangagwa's stronghold of Midlands province, was initially set for June but delayed due to reported divisions among ex-combatants.Government ministers Monica Mavhunga and July Moyo, alongside Zanu-PF's war veterans national secretary Douglas Mahiya, acknowledged multiple leadership factions within the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA). This factionalism has complicated Mnangagwa's agenda to extend his presidency beyond 2028, an ambition supported by Zanu-PF's women and youth leagues.Sources suggest Mnangagwa recognizes the war veterans' influence, especially within the security sector, where some members still serve or are reservists in the Zimbabwe National Army. There are concerns that certain ex-combatants aim to transform the ZNLWVA into a political entity, akin to South Africa's uMkhonto weSizwe formed by former President Jacob Zuma.Three contenders, including Zimbabwe's ambassador to Mozambique Victor Matemadanda and Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, are competing for the top position within ZNLWVA. The association, historically a pillar of Zanu-PF's electoral strategy, has been accused of orchestrating violent campaigns against opposition parties and played a pivotal role in the events leading up to Mnangagwa's ascension to power post-November 2017 coup.Despite Mnangagwa's apparent control over party structures, including influential youth and women leagues, the combative nature and security sector influence of the war veterans make them crucial for his consolidation of power and suppression of Chiwenga's aspirations.Zanu-PF's director for information, Farai Marapira, emphasized Mnangagwa's existing authority but refrained from commenting on the internal agenda of the party's affiliate, ZNLWVA.