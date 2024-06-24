Zimbabwe awaits funding to launch food aid

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in Zimbabwe has announced plans to initiate a cash-for-cereal aid programme aimed at assisting vulnerable communities affected by the El Nino-induced drought. This programme is scheduled to continue until 2025 and aims to benefit all affected families across the country.As of May this year, the government has already distributed 36,685 tonnes of grain to mitigate the effects of the drought. Speaking to journalists in Harare recently, Minister July Moyo stated that the cash-for-cereal programme will commence as soon as funds are released by the Treasury.Moyo emphasized that his ministry is currently finalizing the implementation details, including identifying and registering eligible beneficiaries. He highlighted the collaborative efforts with various government entities such as the Grain Marketing Board, National Railways of Zimbabwe, RIDA, and the Zimbabwe National Army to ensure smooth execution of the programme.Acknowledging the severity of the situation, Moyo called for support from development partners, civil society organizations, corporates, faith-based groups, and other stakeholders to address the national disaster effectively.The minister also noted that approximately 35% of the urban population, totaling about 1.7 million people, is currently classified as food insecure, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated efforts to alleviate hunger and ensure food security across Zimbabwe's affected regions.