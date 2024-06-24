Fresh push to drive intra-Sadc trade

News / National

by Staff reporter

Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Ndlovu urged the private sector to identify obstacles hindering regional trade within Sadc nations, aiming to enhance intra-Africa trade amid recent tensions between Zimbabwe and Zambia. The diplomatic strain arose following President Emmerson Mnangagwa's remarks on Zambia's sovereignty.Minister Ndlovu emphasized the importance of addressing these challenges to foster trade and industrialization during an interview with NewsDay Business at the Sadc ambassadors meeting. He highlighted the upcoming Sadc Industrialisation Week from July 28 to August 2 as a critical platform to advance these objectives.The minister noted the region's economic slowdown, exacerbated by South Africa's challenges such as civil unrest, electricity shortages, and natural disasters, affecting overall growth compared to other African regions.Ndlovu underscored the Sadc Industrialisation Week's goal to assess progress in implementing Sadc's industrialization strategy, attract investors, and support regional manufacturing. He stressed the need for strategies that enhance livelihoods across Sadc member states.Zambia's ambassador to Zimbabwe, Derick Livune, echoed the importance of such meetings in promoting regional trade and reducing business costs within Sadc. He emphasized collaboration over competition among member states to bolster regional industrialization.Sekai Kuvarika, CEO of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, emphasized translating industrialization policies into tangible economic benefits across Sadc. She emphasized manufacturing as central to industrialization and called for increased advocacy for regional investment.Overall, the focus remains on overcoming challenges to regional trade, fostering industrialization, and leveraging collaborative efforts to enhance economic prospects across Sadc member states.