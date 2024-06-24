Harare man defrauds friend of US$340,000

News / National

by Staff reporter

In Harare, Tatenda Guruva (30) faced charges of defrauding Blessing Mudambanuki, director of Dropstech Irrigation company, of US$340,000. Represented by Panaishe Mujawo of Mudimu Law Chambers, Guruva appeared before regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa on Friday last week.Guruva was granted bail set at US$200 and instructed to return to court on August 23 for routine remand.According to the prosecution led by Anesu Chirenje, Guruva allegedly approached Mudambanuki in March last year, claiming to have a company named Vegetas Brands contracted by Anotipa Enterprises, a Spar subsidiary, for vegetable and fruit supplies. He purported that his business needed financial injection due to slow growth, promising Mudambanuki a 30% monthly profit and a managerial role at Vegetas Brands.Mudambanuki then allegedly invested US$340,000 between March and December. However, Guruva allegedly evaded him, providing false updates and fabricated proof of payments and emails from Spar's Anotipa Enterprises. He also claimed Spar owed Vegetas Brands US$800,000.The scheme unraveled when Mudambanuki verified with Spar's CFO, discovering they owed only US$466 to Vegetas Brands. Confronted, Guruva allegedly failed to provide satisfactory explanations, prompting Mudambanuki to report the matter to the police. None of the defrauded amount was recovered.Guruva faces charges of fraud and will appear in court for further proceedings in August.