Harare commission granted a warrant for search and seizure

News / National

by Staff reporter

The commission of inquiry appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to investigate the governance of Harare City Council since 2017 will commence public hearings today following the issuance of a warrant of search and seizure for critical documents. Harare provincial magistrate Dennis Mangosi granted the warrant on June 13, 2024, upon application by Simba Mabasa from the CID commercial crimes division. The warrant mandates the council to provide current contracts of employment for all employees from directors to the town clerk.The commission, chaired by retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda, aims to address allegations of financial mismanagement and ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into the city council's governance. The commission's scope includes examining financial management systems, compliance with the Public Finance Management Act, and the management of revenue from special vehicle companies and outsourced arrangements.Harare Residents and Ratepayers Trust director Precious Shumba expressed concern over the motives behind the commission, questioning the necessity of a search and seizure warrant and suggesting a lack of cooperation between the council and investigators. Reports indicate that some top officials, including the town clerk, Hosiah Chisango, have been operating without contracts, raising further questions about administrative transparency within the council.Mayor Jacob Mafume acknowledged awareness of the search but did not elaborate further. The commission's inquiry is expected to shed light on these issues and evaluate the council's adherence to procedural standards in its operations, including the convening of meetings and compliance with established rules.