Chimombe, Mpofu to hand themselves to ZACC today

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two Zimbabwean businessmen, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, are set to appear before the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) this morning for investigatory interviews regarding their involvement in a controversial elections tender with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec). They returned from a business trip in China last Thursday and have been awaiting this process in Harare.Their lawyers had informed Zacc last week that they were overseas and would present themselves upon their return. The investigation revolves around a corrupt US$40 million tender for elections, implicating Chimombe, Mpofu, and their associate Wicknell Chivayo. Other key figures allegedly involved include Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba, Isaac Moyo (Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation), and Martin Rushwaya (Chief Secretary to the Cabinet). Gold trader Pedzisayi "Scott" Sakupwanya is also mentioned in connection to the scandal.Zacc chair Michael Reza emphasized that substantial evidence has been gathered, asserting a commitment to thorough investigation without bias, echoing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's stance on tackling corruption without exemptions for influential figures close to him. This stance aims to dispel concerns about potential favoritism towards Mnangagwa's associates during the investigation.