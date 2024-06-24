Chivayo currently in Harare, Zacc badly looking for him

News / National

by Staff reporter

Wicknell Chivayo, a prominent Zimbabwean businessman with close ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, remains in Harare and has not yet been interviewed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) regarding his alleged involvement in a corrupt US$40 million elections tender scandal. This scandal has implicated high-profile government officials including Chief Secretary to Cabinet Martin Rushwaya, Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Director-General Isaac Moyo, and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chair Priscilla Chigumba.Chivayo's absence from Zacc's interview process comes amidst speculation that he may still be out of the country. He has recently been embroiled in a dispute with his former business partners, Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, who accuse him of financial misconduct related to the deal.In response to media reports suggesting they may be extradited, Chivayo posted a video from a restaurant in Harare to debunk claims that he and his associates are evading authorities. Meanwhile, Mpofu and Chimombe returned from overseas trips (China and South Africa respectively) last Thursday and are scheduled to appear before Zacc today at 8:30am.The timing of Chivayo's surrender to Zacc remains unclear, raising questions about the commission's readiness to confront him given his influential political connections. Chivayo is reportedly leveraging his relationship with Mnangagwa to avoid scrutiny. His claims of political influence have drawn ire from the Zanu PF youth league and information department.Another associate implicated in the scandal, Pedzisayi "Scott" Sakupwanya, a prominent figure in the gold trade, has maintained a low profile amidst the unfolding controversy.The scandal involving Zec and South African printing company Ren-Form has caused significant disruption within state institutions, the government, and Zanu PF, shedding light on extensive corruption and misuse of public funds.