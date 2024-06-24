Latest News Editor's Choice


MK Party emboldened by arrest of Ramaphosa linked IEC official on fraud charge

by Staff reporter
24 Jun 2024 at 10:51hrs | Views
The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) says it isn't surprised that a top official of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has been charged with fraud.

This simply underlined their belief that some IEC officials were not worthy to ensure that the elections were free and fair. This is after the IEC's Nomsa Masuku appeared in a Johannesburg court on Friday on a fraud charge arising from her previous employment at Standard Bank.

Masuku, who was the head of Standard Bank's Corporate social investment programme (CSI), was one of the founders of the bank's Adopt A School Scholarship Trust chaired by Cyril Ramaphosa established in March 2011.

While the IEC sought to downplay the court appearance, the MKP's Musa Mkhize said it emphasised their concerns that some of the individuals that were part of the IEC were not worthy to oversee the election.

"Now when you have an individual who is charged with fraud, what does that say about the credibility of the process and the result?" said Mkhize.

He said Masuku's case would be part of the evidence the MKP would seek to use when their elections dispute was heard in court.

Bishop Maroti Mashashane, president of African Amalgamated Restorative Movement (AARM), also expressed shock at Masuku's court appearance, adding that this raised further suspicions about the swift announcement of the election result despite opposition from some parties.

The AARM was one of the parties that opposed the declaration of the results, citing irregularities.

Mashashane also noted that the National Prosecuting Authority appeared to have had knowledge of Masuku's questionable past but had sought to delay taking action against her.

"On Friday in court, the NPA stated that they had an arrangement with this fraudster that they would only charge her after the results had been declared, and now we know why the rush at the expense of fair and free elections," he said.

He added that Masuku's court appearance amplified their support for the rerun of elections, especially to give all citizens who were turned back unfairly their right to vote.

"How can we declare free and fair elections delivered by fraudsters who lack integrity?

"If Standard Bank only noticed her R1.2 million fraud after she left, how much rigging will only be noticed after she leaves the IEC, and who knows if she corrupted all officials? Hence, they did not even excuse her when they were informed of her allegations," he said.

Masuku was granted R20 000 bail and will be back in court on September 4.


Source - Sunday Tribune
