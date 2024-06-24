Zimbabwe improves on budget transparency ranking

News / National

by Staff reporter

Finance and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube expressed great enthusiasm over Zimbabwe's notable advancement in the Open Budget Survey (OBS) rankings.The country achieved a score of 63 out of 100, placing it 30th among 125 nations assessed. This improvement signifies enhanced transparency and inclusiveness in budget processes, a crucial aspect of 'Open Budgeting'.In Sub-Saharan Africa, Zimbabwe ranks third behind South Africa and Benin in budget transparency. The country has been recognized as one of the top performers for consistently improving transparency from 2027 to 2023.Despite initial public criticism regarding insufficient consultation on budget proposals, which led to amendments due to public outcry, Minister Ncube emphasized the government's commitment to transparency. He highlighted that improved budget transparency fosters public trust, strengthens democratic engagement, and supports sustainable development efforts.Ncube underscored that these advancements align with Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy (NDS1), contributing to international funding and development assistance efforts.