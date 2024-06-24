Latest News Editor's Choice


Man sells lover's car to raise lobola for another woman

by Staff reporter
24 Jun 2024
In a tumultuous tale of betrayal and financial disputes, Blessing Manyange, the son of Bethsaida Apostolic church priest Fungayi Manyange, stands accused of selling his girlfriend Charity Madare's Honda Fit to finance lobola for another woman, Petronella. 

This act shattered Charity's trust and led to confrontations demanding reimbursement for all she had given Blessing during their relationship.
Acknowledging his actions, Blessing admitted to selling Charity's car and recounted her insistence on full repayment, including other contributions she made.

Threatened with exposure to the congregation by Charity, Blessing chose to leave the church community, fearing damage to his reputation. He even warned her of legal repercussions for defamation after she posted about their situation on social media.
Involving their families, Priest Manyange met with Charity, agreeing to repay the car's value in installments, though financial difficulties due to economic challenges in Zimbabwe hampered timely payments.

Charity expressed disappointment in the minimal payments made so far, highlighting the emotional toll of Blessing's actions and the contrast with expectations for a priest's son.
The incident underscores a poignant clash between personal ethics, familial responsibilities, and financial strains, set against the backdrop of a community deeply affected by economic hardships.

Source - hmetro
More on: #Lobola, #Lover, #Car

