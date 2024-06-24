Chivayo's accomplices leave ZACC offices without being interviewed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Lawyers representing local businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe have now brought their clients to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to assist with investigations into an election corruption scandal involving the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.They also face charges of misappropriating ZWL$1.6 billion meant for buying goats.The lawyers stated that Chimombe and Mpofu are willing to cooperate with ZACC and will be available for interviews as needed, while remaining within Zimbabwe's jurisdiction.ZACC chair Michael Reza announced that the commission has gathered substantial evidence and is determined to resolve the issue thoroughly and impartially, assuring that no one will be exempt from scrutiny.Despite their readiness to assist, the two businessmen left the ZACC offices without being interviewed. Investigating officer Henry Chapwanya informed them that he was occupied with another case and would contact them once he had time to address their issue."We went there and waited for the investigating officer, Chapwanya. When he arrived, he said he was busy with another case at the moment and would call us whenever he gets time," said a representative of Chimombe and Mpofu.