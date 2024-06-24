Chiwenga ex-wife's health troubles worsen

News / National

by Staff reporter

Marry Mubaiwa's health troubles have worsened, with doctors recently amputating her left leg in an effort to save her from a severe ailment affecting her limbs. The ex-wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga suffers from acute lymphoedema and spontaneous abscess formation, which have caused large open wounds on her arms and legs. Previously, in September 2022, her right arm was amputated.Mubaiwa is currently admitted to a private hospital in Harare. Reports indicate that it required significant persuasion for her to undergo the latest amputation.Her health struggles are compounded by ongoing legal battles, which have drained her finances. Mubaiwa faces numerous charges, including money laundering and attempting to end the VP's life while he was hospitalized in South Africa in 2019.Her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, expressed deep distress over Mubaiwa's condition, calling it one of the most traumatic cases she has handled. Mubaiwa's mother, Helga, who was unavailable for comment, previously shared that her daughter is surviving through God's grace during this challenging period.