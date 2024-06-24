Zimbabwe lady Sables edge Zambians

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a closely contested match, Zimbabwe's Women's National Rugby Team, the Lady Sables, secured a thrilling 26-25 victory over Zambia in Lusaka on Saturday. This win is significant as it reverses their previous defeat against Zambia in Harare.Interim head coach Lissy Wasarirevu expressed her satisfaction with the team's performance, noting the substantial improvement and cohesive play both defensively and in attack. Despite the hard-fought win, she acknowledged the need for further tactical improvements.Zimbabwe's tries were scored by Kudzai Wasili (2), Rufaro Tagarira (1), and Trish Moko (1), with successful conversions by Tarren Munodaani. Zambian coach John Chibamba commended his team's resilience and credited Zimbabwe for their well-executed plays and deserved victory.ZRU Women's chairperson Regina Mwanandiwa praised the team's skill and determination, highlighting the administrative efforts that made the trip possible despite financial pressures. She called on the corporate sector to support the Zimbabwe Rugby Union and help develop the sport further, encouraging more girls to participate.Attention now shifts to the Under 18 Junior Sables, who are set to compete in the Craven Week tournament in Johannesburg this weekend. Inspired by the senior team's victory, hopes are high for another strong performance from Zimbabwe's young rugby talent.