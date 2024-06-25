ZACC to summon Chimombe, Mpofu later

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, along with their legal representatives, visited the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) offices for investigatory interviews but were not questioned as the investigating officer, Henry Chapwanya, was occupied with another case.The two men, implicated in allegations related to the US$40 million Presidential Goat Scheme, left after being told they would be summoned later.Their lawyer, Tapson Dzvetero, stated that his clients are ready to cooperate with the investigation. The allegations involve Chimombe and Mpofu's company, Blackdeck, receiving funds from the Treasury to supply goats for underprivileged households, but allegedly using the money for personal purchases instead.ZACC is seeking information from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development about the funds released, procurement records, and the actual delivery of goats. An official comment from ZACC was not available as their spokesperson had not responded.