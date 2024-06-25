No fine option for touts

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have intensified their crackdown on touts, arresting 564 individuals during a comprehensive operation named "No To Touts." This year, a total of 6,415 touts have been arrested, though many were previously released with minor penalties. The new operation aims to curb the harassment and coercion of travelers by touts, ensuring that offenders are prosecuted rather than fined.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi emphasized the ongoing nature of the operation, with 154 arrests made over the weekend alone, raising the total to 564 in three days. Harare saw 53 arrests, while Manicaland Province had 30. Commissioner Nyathi stressed that all suspects will face court proceedings, and no fines will be accepted at police stations.The police have coordinated with the Judicial Service Commission to ensure that those arrested appear in court in groups. Public service vehicle operators and pirate taxi drivers employing touts will also face legal consequences. The public is encouraged to report touting activities to the police.In a related operation against cross-border crimes, police in Mutare arrested Descent Munarwo for smuggling, recovering bales of second-hand clothes and shoes during a bus search on the Mutare-Masvingo Road.