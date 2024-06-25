Dark and Lovely products recalled due to contamination

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Consumer Protection Commission for Eastern and Southern Africa has advised the public to stop using 50ml single-use neutralising shampoo included in the Dark and Lovely moisture plus lotion kits (Regular and Super) and the Dark and Lovely anti-breakage lotion kits.These products have been found to contain bacteria that could cause scalp infections, particularly in individuals with compromised immune systems.In a statement on X, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) announced the recall of these products and recommended returning them to the manufacturer for a refund. The recall was initiated following a notice from the COMESA Competition Commission and the National Consumer Commission (NCC) of South Africa.The commission urged consumers to immediately discontinue using these products and return them to the point of purchase for a full refund. The recall is in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act, which mandates the recall of unsafe goods for repair, replacement, or refund.