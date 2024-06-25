3 arrested for smuggling firearms and drugs in coffin

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE men who tried to smuggle firearms and drugs into the country under the guise of repatriating the body of a dead person have been arrested by police in Beitbridge.Mehluli Nkomo (35), Brendon Dube (28) and Wellington Ndlovu (34) were arrested on Sunday at the Beitbridge border post, after trying to smuggle 10 boxed 9mm P.A.K pistols with empty magazines and 100 x 100 ml Broncleer syrup.According to national police spokesperson the three were aboard a Toyota Quantum vehicle which was towing a trailer with the remains of one Kudakwashe Saveka from South Africa."During the inspection of the vehicle at Light Motor Vehicle Terminal, North Bound, Port Health Inspection Bay, the 10 firearms and 100 X 100ml Broncleer Syrup were found stashed in a box which was covered with 40 reflector vests," said Commissioner Nyathi.He said they are scheduled to appear in court to answer for their crimes.