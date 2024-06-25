Man 'bedding' deceased friend's wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

In Harare, a man named Lazarus Banda from Budiriro 2 was taken to court by his wife, Caroline Matutu, who sought a protection order due to marital issues arising after Banda began an affair with his late best friend's wife just two weeks after his friend's death.Matutu accused Banda of physical abuse and attempting to force her and their children out of their home by coming home late and harassing her.Matutu claimed Banda's affair was part of his plan to live with the other woman. Banda denied these allegations, instead accusing Matutu of neglecting her marital duties and moving out of their bedroom. He also accused her of promiscuity since becoming a cross-border trader. Despite his denials, Magistrate Johanna Mukwesha granted Matutu a five-year protection order, instructing Banda to cease all forms of abuse and harassment.