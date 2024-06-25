Chimombe, Mpofu fingered in another scandal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Controversial businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu allegedly infiltrated the Harare City Council (HCC) and hijacked a tender to supply streetlights.This was revealed at a special council meeting where Harare mayor Jacob Mafume suggested blacklisting corrupt individuals and companies to prevent similar issues in the future.Mafume confirmed that Chimombe and Mpofu had taken over the streetlight deal, pushing out other competitors through unknown means.The two businessmen have a history of attempting to secure deals with the council, including a previous effort to supply biogas. They are currently under scrutiny for misusing funds from the US$88 million Presidential Goat Scheme.An internal report by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) revealed that Chimombe and Mpofu spent a US$40 million advance payment on luxury items instead of supplying the contracted 632,000 goats.Investigations are ongoing.