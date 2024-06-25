Chamisa's 'MPs' invade rural Chikomba

News / National

by Staff reporter

Scores of parliamentary candidates from the Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) visited rural Chikomba on Sunday, engaging in various activities, including donating goods to a local clinic.Led by Valentine Zinhumwe, the CCC's losing candidate for Hwedza South, the team donated blankets and medical supplies to Nhangabwe Clinic and officiated a soccer tournament at Chisangano Primary School.Thousands of villagers attended the event, meeting politicians from different provinces. Zinhumwe highlighted the importance of the visit, stating it supported his philanthropic efforts and facilitated discussions on constituency needs.The visiting politicians included former CCC legislators Willard Madzimbamuto and Pashor Sibanda, among others.The soccer tournament featured teams from various wards, with winners receiving prizes. Zinhumwe, who organized the tournament, emphasized its role in uniting and engaging the youth. He had previously lost to Zanu-PF's Tinoda Machakaire in the August 23, 2023 elections.