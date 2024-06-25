Beitbridge 'hearse' pistols: More details emerge

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have identified three individuals arrested for smuggling 10 boxed pistols and 100 bottles of Bron Cleer syrup hidden in a coffin at Beitbridge Border Post on Sunday.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi stated that the suspects were transporting a body from South Africa when intercepted.The arrested individuals are Mehluli Nkomo (35), Brendon Dube (28), and Wellington Ndlovu (34). They were traveling in a Toyota Quantum vehicle towing a trailer with the cadaver of Kudakwashe Saveka.During a vehicle inspection at the border's Light Motor Vehicle Terminal, authorities discovered the 10 firearms and Bron Cleer syrup concealed in a box covered by 40 reflector vests.