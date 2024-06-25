News / National
Beitbridge 'hearse' pistols: More details emerge
25 Jun 2024
Police have identified three individuals arrested for smuggling 10 boxed pistols and 100 bottles of Bron Cleer syrup hidden in a coffin at Beitbridge Border Post on Sunday.
National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi stated that the suspects were transporting a body from South Africa when intercepted.
The arrested individuals are Mehluli Nkomo (35), Brendon Dube (28), and Wellington Ndlovu (34). They were traveling in a Toyota Quantum vehicle towing a trailer with the cadaver of Kudakwashe Saveka.
During a vehicle inspection at the border's Light Motor Vehicle Terminal, authorities discovered the 10 firearms and Bron Cleer syrup concealed in a box covered by 40 reflector vests.
Source - newsday