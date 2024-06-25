Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beitbridge 'hearse' pistols: More details emerge

by Staff reporter
25 Jun 2024 at 10:46hrs | Views
Police have identified three individuals arrested for smuggling 10 boxed pistols and 100 bottles of Bron Cleer syrup hidden in a coffin at Beitbridge Border Post on Sunday.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi stated that the suspects were transporting a body from South Africa when intercepted.

The arrested individuals are Mehluli Nkomo (35), Brendon Dube (28), and Wellington Ndlovu (34). They were traveling in a Toyota Quantum vehicle towing a trailer with the cadaver of Kudakwashe Saveka.

During a vehicle inspection at the border's Light Motor Vehicle Terminal, authorities discovered the 10 firearms and Bron Cleer syrup concealed in a box covered by 40 reflector vests.



Source - newsday
More on: #Guns, #Hearse, #Pistol

Comments


Must Read

Owami Ndlovu set for Miss Teen International Pageant

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe gets first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls for ban on reporters

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

3 hrs ago | 971 Views

ZBC hunts for new chief executive officer

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

ANC throw Amapanyaza under the bus

4 hrs ago | 605 Views

South Africans jailed after being caught driving stolen Toyota to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu locked up over botched Presidential Goat Scheme

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

Referees afraid of officiating Black Rhinos matches

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimra sabotaging ZiG, says MP

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

Public transport overloading increases road accidents

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Hacker still in control of Zacc social media account'

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Pressure-reducing valves upgrade delays Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man survives gun attack at illegal roadblock

5 hrs ago | 444 Views

Nkayi businessman Mtsheli Sibanda dies

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Public service job fair a crowd puller

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Victoria Falls set to boom as China seals massive investment deals

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa warns those intending to protest during SADC summit

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma declared hero

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe's daily fuel consumption reaches 5 million litres

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

ConCourt nullifies SC ruling on former NSSA boss

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Son sues father for US$250 000 fraud

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans cattle sales at household level

6 hrs ago | 795 Views

Harare city fathers incompetent

6 hrs ago | 42 Views

You can get fired for drinking Pepsi or Coca-Cola

6 hrs ago | 468 Views

18 illegal miners who petrol bombed a mine denied bail

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Notorious burglar jailed

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Churches urged to unite; participate in national development

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Kasukuwere jailed for assaulting wife

6 hrs ago | 717 Views

Gold mine manager impregnates villager

6 hrs ago | 297 Views

Event security essential to foil robberies and protect guests

15 hrs ago | 152 Views

NetOne's lying, incompetent, and thieving ways!

15 hrs ago | 249 Views

Prof Ncube, another Mnangagwa's creation

15 hrs ago | 403 Views

Of course, Chamisa acted 'without democratic oversight'. Herd refuse to accept it out of blind personality cult

15 hrs ago | 272 Views

Does Mnangagwa intend stabilizing the economy by creating a phantom currency?

15 hrs ago | 167 Views

Two American Tourists trampled by Elephants on Zambian soil in 2024

15 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe remanded in custody

15 hrs ago | 308 Views

RBZ changes local currency international code

16 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa in soup over gold ore

17 hrs ago | 912 Views

'US expanding bioweapons research in Africa'

19 hrs ago | 358 Views

Farai Matsika loses battle over control of Croco Motors

20 hrs ago | 2512 Views

Zimbabwe issues $30 fine for smoking vehicles

22 hrs ago | 475 Views

2 SANDF captains killed in DRC operation

22 hrs ago | 567 Views

Hellen Zille's DA panics over MK's Electoral court application

23 hrs ago | 1833 Views

4 people killed in truck, Nissan Note accident

23 hrs ago | 552 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu appear in court

23 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Zimbabwe currency code changes to ZWG

23 hrs ago | 676 Views

Herman Mashaba's ActionSA rejects ANC of Ramaphosa's overtures

23 hrs ago | 443 Views

US$3 million fraud suspect shoots himself dead at home of accuser

26 Jun 2024 at 11:09hrs | 1248 Views