Police investigating Beitbridge murder case

by Staff reporter

Police in Beitbridge are investigating a murder that occurred on Saturday along the Beitbridge-Panda Mine Road near Tongwani village.Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi reported that Philmon Chamunorwa Tongoona (33), a cross-border smuggler, was shot dead by three unknown suspects wielding an unidentified firearm.The incident took place while Tongoona and an employee were guarding groceries, gas stoves, and blankets packed in a trailer towed by an Isuzu KB250 vehicle, which had developed a mechanical fault near Panda Mine Gate 2.According to Nyathi, the suspects first attacked Tongoona's employee, stealing a cellphone and US$150. Tongoona attempted to flee but was shot in the back by the assailants, who proceeded to steal goods before escaping the scene. Gun violence and smuggling have been ongoing issues in Zimbabwe, contributing to regional security concerns.In unrelated incidents, three individuals tragically lost their lives when a Stallion Cruise bus collided with a cyclist and two others along the Binga-Cross Dete Road near Bunsiwa Church of Christ on Friday around 7 pm.Additionally, a one-year-six-month-old infant died in Harare after being struck by a reversing Dongfeng truck at a residence in Overspill, Epworth, on Sunday morning.