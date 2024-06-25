Brito backs Magaya for Zifa post

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has publicly endorsed Prophet Walter Magaya, owner of Prophet Healing Ministries and Yadah FC, to be the next president of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA). Although Magaya has not officially declared his candidacy, sources close to him indicate he is preparing to enter the upcoming elections later this year.Brito, who coached premier league team Highlanders and served as interim coach for the Warriors last year, praised Magaya as the ideal candidate to rejuvenate Zimbabwean football, citing his passion and extensive investments in the sport. Brito expressed his admiration for the talent he encountered during his time in Zimbabwe and emphasized Magaya's potential to elevate football administration in the country.Magaya, known for his significant contributions to local football through club ownership and infrastructure development like the Heart Stadium in Harare, has garnered support from various quarters within Zimbabwean football. Brito's endorsement follows similar sentiments from former Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini, underscoring Magaya's commitment to the game and potential impact as ZIFA president.