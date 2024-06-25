Parliament to investigate Zimbabwe's stateless crisis

News / National

by Staff reporter

Parliament in Zimbabwe has initiated an investigation into the issue of undocumented individuals in the country following criticism from Amnesty International.Amnesty International raised concerns about hundreds of thousands of people in Zimbabwe who lack citizenship or legal identity, leading to difficulties such as children being unable to attend school or sit for public examinations due to lack of identity documents.The Defence, Home Affairs, Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, and Security Parliamentary portfolio committee received oral evidence from Amnesty International, describing the situation as problematic and calling for urgent action to address it. Committee chair Albert Nguluvhe announced plans for the committee to visit affected communities together with the Registrar General to gather firsthand information.Despite assertions from government officials that the issue is exaggerated and that measures are in place to address citizenship and identity concerns, Amnesty International Zimbabwe's executive director Lucia Masuka disagreed. She highlighted persistent human rights challenges faced by undocumented individuals, noting that while some steps have been taken, significant gaps remain in protecting and recognizing the rights of stateless people.Masuka welcomed Parliament's decision to investigate the matter further, emphasizing the need for a holistic solution. She pointed out legal complexities where descendants of migrants from SADC countries struggle to prove their citizenship, often requiring documentation that is difficult to obtain.Overall, the investigation aims to address the plight of stateless individuals in Zimbabwe, highlighting discrepancies between constitutional provisions and practical implementation in citizenship laws.