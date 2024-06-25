Chamisa undermined democratic principles within CCC

News / National

Welshman Ncube, interim president of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), criticized former leader Nelson Chamisa for undermining democratic principles within the opposition, which he believes has contributed to its current divisions.Ncube pointed to Chamisa's consolidation of power, describing him as having reduced the party into a one-man show where he held multiple roles including president, spokesperson, secretary general, and treasurer general without democratic oversight.Speaking recently, Ncube stopped short of labeling Chamisa a dictator but emphasized that democratic governance within the opposition is crucial for its credibility as a democratic alternative to the ruling party. He highlighted issues such as lack of financial transparency, centralized decision-making, and absence of democratic processes at all levels of the party.Chamisa's resignation followed internal turmoil triggered by the emergence of Sengezo Tshabangu as self-imposed secretary general, who subsequently initiated recalls of elected officials. This led to factionalism within the CCC, with one faction led by Ncube assuming leadership while another loyal to Chamisa, led by Jameson Timba, remained steadfast.Ncube also criticized the lack of political ideology and organizational structures within the CCC, attributing the party's decline to these factors. He acknowledged the effectiveness of some senior members like Tendai Biti in holding the ruling party accountable during their tenure in parliament, suggesting that their experience and contributions should be valued.Despite internal challenges, the CCC mounted a significant challenge against ZANU-PF in the previous general elections, reflecting ongoing efforts to maintain relevance and effectiveness in Zimbabwean politics amid internal and external pressures.