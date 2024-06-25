Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's Zanu PF politburo meets tomorrow

by Staff reporter
25 Jun 2024
ZANU-PF will convene a series of meetings starting tomorrow, beginning with a Politburo session followed by a Central Committee meeting and a National Consultative Assembly gathering.

Christopher Mutsvangwa, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity, confirmed the schedule in a statement, quoting ZANU-PF's Secretary General, Cde Dr Obert Mpofu.

"ZANU-PF's Secretary General, Cde Dr Obert Mpofu, has notified all members of a Politburo meeting scheduled for tomorrow, 26th June 2024, at 14:00 hours at ZANU-PF Headquarters," Mutsvangwa announced.

Following the Politburo meeting, a Central Committee session is scheduled for 27th June 2024 at 10:00 hours, followed by a National Consultative Assembly meeting on 28th June 2024, also at 10:00 hours, at the same venue.

"Members are requested to be seated by 13:45 hours for the Politburo meeting, and by 09:45 hours for the Central Committee and National Consultative Assembly meetings," Mutsvangwa added.

Source - The Herald

