Bright Matonga arrested over theft

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former information Deputy Minister Bright Matonga who served in Mugabe's government, has been arrested on theft of farm implements allegations.It is alleged that the value of the said agricultural inputs is pegged at US$424 888.According to sources, Matonga is currently detained at Seruwe Police Station, Chegutu, and is expected to appear in court at Chegutu Magistrates Court.This is a developing story: We'll give updates on the situation as we learn more.