Prominent businessman being evicted from his US$1.5 million mansion

by Staff reporter
25 Jun 2024 at 13:08hrs | Views
Prominent local businessman Tendai Mashamhanda is currently being evicted from his US$1.5 million mansion in upmarket Highlands following a Supreme Court ruling that he fraudulently acquired the property while it was under judicial attachment.

The High Court sheriff, accompanied by police, is executing the eviction, as confirmed by sources.

Law firm Gill, Godlonton and Gerrans initiated the eviction process through a letter to the High Court Sheriff Services on June 19, requesting assistance. The sheriff responded on June 21, scheduling the eviction for June 25.

Mashamhanda purchased the property for US$230,000 from lawyer Pihwai Chiutsi and claimed to have increased its value through renovations. However, in November 2023, the High Court ruled the sale fraudulent and ordered him to vacate.

Mashamhanda appealed to the Supreme Court to stay the eviction, but Justice Chinembiri Bhunu dismissed the appeal, citing unlawful occupation of the property and lack of legal justification for his continued stay.

Mashamhanda has accused Justice Bhunu and other judges of corruption and called for their resignation, alleging violations of judicial ethics regulations. His case has drawn public attention due to the high property value and the ongoing legal and ethical controversies involving the judiciary.



Source - online

