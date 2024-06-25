Latest News Editor's Choice


Goats tender Mpofu speaks out

by Staff reporter
25 Jun 2024
Moses Mpofu, a businessman associated with Blackdeck (Private) Limited, has clarified that his company received US$4.3 million (RTGS1.6 billion) under the controversial Presidential Goats Scheme in 2022, not the previously reported US$40 million. Mpofu emphasized that his business partner, Mike Chimombe, is not involved in the goats deal as he is neither a shareholder nor director in Blackdeck.

Mpofu and Chimombe recently appeared before the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) regarding a US$40 million tender scandal involving the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. While Zacc mentioned Chimombe in its statement, Mpofu insisted this was incorrect.

According to a media statement, Blackdeck participated in a tender process with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development and was awarded the contract to supply goats. The contract, signed on November 16, 2021, involves supplying goats over a five-year period.

The total payments received by Blackdeck amounted to RTGS1.6 billion, which is approximately USD$4.3 million at the interbank rate. These funds were used for various purposes including procurement of goats, setting up holding pens and goat centers, vaccination and veterinary services, logistics across provinces, security, feeding during quarantine, tagging, and employee-related costs.

FULL STATEMENT

24 June 2024

"FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE”
Clarification Regarding the Presidential Goat Scheme Procurement
In light of recent media reports and allegations, Blackdeck (Private) Limited feels compelled to issue this statement to set the record straight and provide accurate information regarding the Presidential Goat Scheme.

BACKGROUND

Blackdeck (Private) Limited participated in the tender process conducted by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development alongside three other companies.

It was awarded the tender as the lowest bidder meeting the required specifications.

On November 16, 2021, Blackdeck entered into a contract with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development to supply goats over a five-year period.

Key Contract Terms: Supply of goats over five years
- Mashona Buck: 15 557
- Matebele Buck: 16 444
-Mashona Doe: 360 895
-Matebele Doe: 239 105

Year 1 supply: 3 113 Mashona Buck, 3 292 Matebele Buck, 72 179 Mashona Doe, and 47 821 Matebele Doe.


Payment terms: RTGS (not USD), Clause 29.2 of the contract.

Payments Received and its use:
Cumulatively total payments recieved amounted to RTGS 1 600 000 000.00 (One billion and six hundred million; approximately USD$4 282 885.45 at the interbank rate). The funds were used to cover the procurement of the goats, set up holding pens and goat centers, provide vaccination & general veterinary service to the goats, logistics to different provinces, security, feeding of the goats whilst in quarantine, tagging and salary and labour-related costs of the employees amongst many other costs and expenses.

On the 19th August 2022 the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development wrote to Blackdeck informing them of cancellation of contract for its convenience.

Despite the Ministry's purported cancellation, Blackdeck has so far supplied over 5000.

Negotiations regarding the cancellation are ongoing, and Blackdeck remains committed to fulfilling its contractual obligations.

CLARIFICATIONS
Mr. Mike Chimombe is not a shareholder or director of Blackdeck (Private) Limited.

He is not a signatory to any Blackdeck accounts.

We did not receive USD$40 000 000 from the Government of Zimbabwe.

Our tender was awarded based on our lowest bid meeting specifications, and we take exception to allegations of corrupt practices.

CONCLUSION

Blackdeck (Private) Limited is committed to transparency and accountability.

We hope this statement clarifies the facts and sets the record straight.

We will continue to engage with stakeholders to resolve any outstanding matters.

Public Relations,
Blackdeck (Private) Limited.

