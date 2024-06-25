Jameson Timba and CCC activists to remain in remand until 27 June

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Harare Magistrates' Court on Friday, June 25, 2024, postponed its ruling until Tuesday, June 27, 2024, on the bail application by seventy-six (78) Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) activists, including former party senator Jameson Timba, who will remain in remand prison as a result.Magistrate Ruth Moyo says she did not get consolidated record."Let's be fair. All of you failed to meet the deadline. Now you expect the court to hand down the ruling this afternoon. Is it fair?"The 78 activists were among 79 people arrested on Sunday, 16 June, at Timba's house in Harare while commemorating the Day of the African Child.The 79 are facing charges of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as well as disorderly conduct.The court granted US$100 bail to one of the accused individuals, Ndapuwa Shaun Timba, who is the son of former CCC senator Jameson Timba.One of the accused persons was a 17-year-old minor, who the court remanded into the custody of their guardian.