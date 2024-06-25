Mudenda rails at 'gutter press'

News / National

On Thursday, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda criticized the media for alleging that Zanu-PF was using its parliamentary majority to suppress opposition MPs. This follows several incidents where opposition members were blocked from discussing controversial issues.Last week, CCC legislator Gladys Hlatywayo was prevented from discussing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's diplomatic error in Russia. On Tuesday, Mudenda blocked another MP who wanted to address "criminals surrounding President Mnangagwa." Acting Speaker Tsitsi Gezi also halted debate on the recent arrest of CCC activists at ex-senator Jameson Timba’s home.Mudenda additionally stopped a push for a lifestyle audit of tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivhayo and his associates. Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu proposed using legislative powers for the audit, emphasizing transparency and tax compliance. However, Mudenda argued that parliament should await the conclusion of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigations, highlighting the principle of separation of powers.Mudenda defended his actions, asserting adherence to parliamentary rules and denying media claims of gagging MPs. He emphasized the necessity of allowing the executive branch to complete its investigations before parliamentary intervention.