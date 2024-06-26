Inter Africa bus catches fire on Mutare-Masvingo road

News / National

by Staff reporter

1/2 The ZRP confirms a fire incident which occurred at the 11 kilometre peg along Mutare-Masvingo Road on 25/06/24 at around 0445hrs. An Inter Africa Bus, which was stationary, caught fire after the bus began to smoke from the driver’s compartment. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) June 25, 2024

Forty people are fortunate to be alive after escaping unharmed when an Inter Africa Bus caught fire along the Mutare-Masvingo highway early Tuesday morning.Miraculously, the pre-dawn fire resulted in no casualties.In a statement, the police said: "The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fire incident which occurred at the 11 kilometre peg along the Mutare-Masvingo Road on June 25, 2024 at around 0445hrs."An Inter Africa Bus, which was stationary, caught fire after it began to smoke from the driver's compartment. All of the 40 passengers who were on board escaped unhurt."