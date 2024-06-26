New system for Zimbabwe e-passport holders at borders

News / National

Holders of Zimbabwean and SADC e-passports will soon be able to enter Zimbabwe through electronic gates without queuing or interacting with immigration officials.This initiative aims to streamline entry processes and enhance the ease of doing business.Immigration principal officer Mr. Oscar Chitsa informed legislators that a new border management system is being developed to expedite the entry of e-passport holders at e-gates, starting with busy entry points like Harare, Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Beitbridge, and Chirundu.The new system will ensure that those with e-passports are quickly processed, while existing immigration counters will serve foreigners from outside SADC and those without e-passports.Additionally, the Immigration Department has introduced electronic visa applications, e-permits, and digitized records to reduce delays.The electronic visa system allows travelers to apply for visas online from their home countries, avoiding bottlenecks at entry points.The rollout of these improvements is set to begin this year.