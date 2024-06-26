Bus, train accident leaves 1 dead

News / National

by Staff reporter

One person died in a train and bus accident on Tuesday morning in Harare. The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) stated that one person died on the spot, while others sustained various injuries.Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus driver failed to stop at the level crossing, causing the accident. The NRZ extended condolences to the deceased's family and wished the injured a speedy recovery. They also urged drivers to observe level-crossing rules to prevent such tragedies."One person died on the spot while several others suffered various degrees of injuries after a bus was hit by a train at the Paisley level crossing in Workington, Harare, in the early hours of today. Preliminary inquiries indicate that the driver of the bus failed to stop at the level crossing, resulting in the accident," the statement read.