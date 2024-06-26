News / National
Online dating goes wrong in Zimbabwe
A 28-year-old woman was lured to a lodge and raped by a stranger after an online date on June 22, 2024.
The incident took place in Mabelreign, Harare.
In a statement on X, Police said, "On 22/06/24 female adult (28) from Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare, was lured to a lodge in Mabelreign by a male suspect."
"The suspect raped the victim before dumping her near Madokero Service Station", said the police.
Police have urged the public not to engage in online dating with strangers.
Source - The Herald