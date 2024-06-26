Online dating goes wrong in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 28-year-old woman was lured to a lodge and raped by a stranger after an online date on June 22, 2024.The incident took place in Mabelreign, Harare.In a statement on X, Police said, "On 22/06/24 female adult (28) from Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare, was lured to a lodge in Mabelreign by a male suspect.""The suspect raped the victim before dumping her near Madokero Service Station", said the police.Police have urged the public not to engage in online dating with strangers.