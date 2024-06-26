Bulawayo council worried about mushrooming shrines

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is increasingly concerned about the rise of apostolic sects conducting open-air worship in bushes, prompting a blitz to remove these illegal shrines. The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has also been raiding these shrines to cleanse the city of what it considers alien cultural practices.According to a recent council report, BCC's housing and community services director, Dictor Khumalo, noted that open-air worshippers pose significant environmental and regulatory challenges. Despite numerous enforcement efforts and engagements, the issue persists.A study conducted from April 7, 2024, to May 9, 2024, revealed that these worshippers occupy council land illegally, often without access to potable water or sewage systems. This disregard for local bylaws, including the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act and the Environmental Management Agency Act, has led to social tensions and environmental degradation.The council is also losing significant revenue due to unpaid land occupation. Additionally, makeshift structures, such as Blair toilets, raise the risk of disease outbreaks, especially during the rainy season.To address these issues, the BCC encourages apostolic churches to register and apply for official stands to establish proper places of worship. Successful examples in Entumbane and Selborne Park demonstrate a willingness to comply with city bylaws. The council plans to conduct educational awareness campaigns and intensify patrols to enforce relevant bylaws and promote compliance among open-air worshippers.