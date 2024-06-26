Suspected Zanu-PF youths damage private property

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two suspected Zanu-PF youths have been brought before Mbare magistrate Batanai Madzingira on charges of malicious damage to property belonging to Livre Investments.Kelvin Gonzo (49) and David Khulala (34) were remanded in custody until Wednesday for a bail application. The complainant, Livre Investments represented by Rayburn Sengwayo, alleges that on June 18, the defendants damaged property including 76 x 40 round tubes, 10 x 36 milliliters poles, and 15 liters of paint valued at US$722.In addition, they are accused of damaging a perimeter fence surrounding the Granary Phase One area. The prosecution possesses video evidence of the incident, which will be presented in court as an exhibit.