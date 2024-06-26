Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiyangwa's ex-girlfriend faces murder, theft charges

by Staff reporter
26 Jun 2024 at 07:22hrs | Views
Pamela Rusere, former girlfriend of flamboyant businessman Philip Chiyangwa, is reportedly wanted in South Africa for the alleged murder of her boyfriend and theft of a motor vehicle. She is currently sought under an arrest warrant issued by the Midrand Magistrate Court on September 3, 2023, and is subject to an International Red Notice by Interpol.

Rusere is believed to be hiding in Zimbabwe and is suspected to possess passports from Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Malawi. The murder case involves accusations that she fatally stabbed David Crawford in South Africa over an undisclosed dispute last year, after which she allegedly fled the country with her two children in Crawford's vehicle. She is also accused of illegally registering the vehicle in her name using forged documents.

Rusere's children are currently attending a boarding school near Harare, and one of them has reportedly provided a recorded statement to the investigating officer, Sergeant Trom Kwanda Kuhle of Midrand Police Station.

In previous legal disputes with Chiyangwa, Rusere has demanded significant maintenance for their children, leading to contentious court battles. Chiyangwa has argued against these claims, citing difficulties in payment due to foreign currency regulations and disputing Rusere's financial demands.

Additionally, Chiyangwa has asserted that Rusere is married to another man and has children with him, complicating their legal and personal disputes over financial support and custody issues.



Source - newsday

