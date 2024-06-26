Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe mining workers get US$3,55 salary increment

by Staff reporter
26 Jun 2024 at 07:22hrs | Views
The National Employment Council (NEC) for the mining industry has approved a US$3.55 salary increment for mining workers for the July to December period, despite the high cost of living. This increment follows a previous raise of US$14.20 for the April to June period, which raised the minimum wage from US$355 to US$369.20.

Despite economic challenges including the high pricing of goods and services in Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), the new minimum wage has been set at US$372.75. However, this decision has been met with disappointment and criticism from the Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Mineral Workers Union (ZDAMWU). Secretary-General Justice Chinhema expressed dismay, stating that mine workers expected a more substantial increase given the sector's status as a major foreign currency earner.

Chinhema criticized the NEC's decision as inadequate in light of the current economic conditions and production levels in the mining industry. He emphasized that the proposed wage would not sufficiently meet workers' basic needs, such as providing for their families or coping with the country's drought conditions.

Additionally, Abraham Kavalanjila from the Professional and General Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe condemned the increment as insulting and insufficient, calling for a minimum wage of US$600 per month. He criticized the process, alleging lack of consultation with relevant unions and stakeholders.

Both unions called for the NEC to reconsider and increase the wage increment to align with workers' expectations and economic realities in Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday

