Chimombe disowned

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a new development regarding the presidential goat scheme scandal involving Zanu-PF-linked businesspersons, Blackdeck (Pvt) Limited has denied any association with Mike Chimombe, a central committee member. Chimombe and his business partner Moses Mpofu are under investigation by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) for allegedly misusing an US$88 million tender to supply goats.Blackdeck (Pvt) Limited clarified that Chimombe is neither a shareholder nor a director in the company, nor is he a signatory to its accounts. They emphasized that their participation in the tender process was based on meeting specifications and submitting the lowest bid among competing companies.According to Blackdeck, they entered into a contract with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development on November 16, 2021, to supply 632,000 goats over five years. They received payments totaling RTGS1.6 billion (approximately US$4.28 million) which were used for procurement, setup of facilities, veterinary services, logistics, and employee costs.However, Zacc alleges that Chimombe and Mpofu received funds but failed to deliver the goats as agreed, instead diverting the money for personal use including purchasing luxurious properties and vehicles. They face potential charges under Zimbabwean law relating to theft of trust property and money laundering.The scandal has also implicated the duo in another corruption case involving a US$40 million tender with Wicknell Chivayo to supply electoral materials for Zimbabwe's 2023 general elections. Zacc has expressed intent to interview Chivayo, Chimombe, and Mpofu regarding these allegations.