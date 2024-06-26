Chitungwiza runs out of land

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chitungwiza Municipality is facing a land shortage crisis for residential, recreational, and industrial development, prompting plans to expand into surrounding areas of Manyame Rural District Council.Wycliff Mutambanengwe, the lead planner for the municipality's master plan, disclosed this during engagement meetings with residents.Over the years, weak physical planning and housing structures have allowed land barons to thrive, exacerbating issues with land invasions and illicit property boundary changes.The municipality aims to incorporate six farms across Nyatsime into its master plan to accommodate growth spurred by population increases.The master plan, valid until 2034, is part of efforts to comply with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's directive for all local authorities to submit comprehensive plans by June 30 to curb unplanned settlements.In related developments, revelations during public hearings in Harare by the Local Government ministry's financial adviser, Thompson Marufu, highlighted concerns over inadequate audits of council business units, including City Parking.Allegations of mismanagement and questionable payments to regional parking companies like Smart Park Africa and Park Rite Africa raised further issues of transparency and accountability within Harare City Council's operations.