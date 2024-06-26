Confused Tapera chops and changes ... again

News / National

by Staff reporter

Simba Bhora FC goalkeeper Simba Chinani has been added to the Warriors' Cosafa squad in a last-minute change by coach Jairosi Tapera ahead of the regional tournament in Port Elizabeth. The tournament kicks off today and runs until July 7, with Zimbabwe set to play their first match against Comoros tomorrow.Chinani replaces Joseph Kaunda of Manica Diamonds, who had unexpectedly made the final squad. Chinani's inclusion comes on the back of his impressive performances for Simba Bhora FC, where he regained the starting position after recovering from a season-long injury. In recent matches, he kept two clean sheets and conceded only two goals.Chinani will vie for the starting goalkeeper spot alongside Brentford's Marley Tavaziva and Highlanders' Rapahel Pitisi. Additionally, Farai Banda of Manica Diamonds has been included in the squad, replacing Tawanda Chisi.The lead-up to the tournament has been tumultuous for Zimbabwe, marked by confusion over squad announcements by Zifa, with Tapera distancing himself from earlier lists. Despite these challenges, a squad of 20 local-based players departed for South Africa, where they will link up with three England-based players before heading to Port Elizabeth.Goalkeepers: Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Raphael Pitisi (Highlanders), Simba Chinani (Simba Bhora)Defenders: Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Malvern Hativagoni (Bulawayo Chiefs)Midfielders: Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda FC), McKinnon Mushore (Highlanders), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Kingsley Mureremba (CAPS United), Tinotenda Meke (GreenFuel), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum)Forwards: Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds), Never Rauzhi (Bulawayo Chiefs), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Washington Mapuya (GreenFuel)