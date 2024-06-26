News / National

by Staff reporter

Controversy surrounds Simon Rudland, co-founder of Gold Leaf Tobacco, amid allegations that he is funding Zanu-PF activist Rutendo Matinyarare's campaign against INNSCOR and its founder, Zinona "Zed" Koudounaris.Matinyarare, embroiled in legal battles with INNSCOR over claims of "food imperialism" and GMO production, has faced setbacks in court despite his assertions backed by purported lab evidence.The situation intensified with Matinyarare's former lawyer, Simba Chitando, filing an affidavit accusing Matinyarare of perjury and obstructing justice.Chitando's affidavit, submitted in a South African court, includes WhatsApp messages suggesting Rudland's financial backing and strategic involvement in Matinyarare's legal affairs against INNSCOR.Rudland, previously implicated in illicit activities including gold smuggling and tax evasion, allegedly directed resources towards court cases targeting INNSCOR. Despite Matinyarare's provocative social media campaigns, including defamatory posts against INNSCOR, legal actions forced retractions of his claims.Chitando also highlighted concerns about Matinyarare's controversial views on sexual relationships with 16-year-old girls, which have sparked public outrage and damaged the reputation of the organization they were both associated with.The unfolding legal and ethical issues underscore ongoing scrutiny over the activities involving Matinyarare and Rudland amid their contentious engagements with INNSCOR.