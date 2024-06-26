Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa linked CCC threatens

by Staff reporter
26 Jun 2024 at 07:34hrs | Views
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Nelson Chamisa, has announced plans to protest against the detention of its members who were arrested for alleged disorderly conduct and participating in an unlawful gathering. 
Last week, 80 party activists were detained during a private meeting at interim leader Jameson Timba's residence. 
Currently, one minor has been released, while Shaun Timba was granted US$100 bail after being swept up in the arrests while delivering a Father's Day gift.
Magistrate Ruth Moyo was scheduled to rule on bail for the remaining 78 activists on Tuesday but postponed it to Thursday due to delayed submissions from the state, sparking outrage among activists' relatives and colleagues. 
CCC's organising secretary, Amos Chibaya, asserted the activists' innocence, condemning their detention as politically motivated. He called for solidarity and emphasized the constitutional right to peaceful demonstrations.
Ostallos Siziva, speaking as the party spokesperson, warned against provoking citizens and expressed support for the detained activists. He referenced Section 59 of the Zimbabwean Constitution, highlighting the potential for street protests to express dissent. 
Outside court, colleagues and family members of the detainees held a flash demonstration condemning their incarceration, criticizing perceived injustices in the legal system.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Siziva, #CCC, #Threaten

Comments


Must Read

Owami Ndlovu set for Miss Teen International Pageant

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe gets first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls for ban on reporters

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

3 hrs ago | 920 Views

ZBC hunts for new chief executive officer

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

ANC throw Amapanyaza under the bus

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

South Africans jailed after being caught driving stolen Toyota to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 607 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu locked up over botched Presidential Goat Scheme

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

Referees afraid of officiating Black Rhinos matches

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimra sabotaging ZiG, says MP

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

5 hrs ago | 437 Views

Public transport overloading increases road accidents

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Hacker still in control of Zacc social media account'

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Pressure-reducing valves upgrade delays Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Man survives gun attack at illegal roadblock

5 hrs ago | 431 Views

Nkayi businessman Mtsheli Sibanda dies

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Public service job fair a crowd puller

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

Victoria Falls set to boom as China seals massive investment deals

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa warns those intending to protest during SADC summit

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma declared hero

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe's daily fuel consumption reaches 5 million litres

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

ConCourt nullifies SC ruling on former NSSA boss

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Son sues father for US$250 000 fraud

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans cattle sales at household level

5 hrs ago | 697 Views

Harare city fathers incompetent

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

You can get fired for drinking Pepsi or Coca-Cola

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

18 illegal miners who petrol bombed a mine denied bail

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Notorious burglar jailed

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Churches urged to unite; participate in national development

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Kasukuwere jailed for assaulting wife

6 hrs ago | 704 Views

Gold mine manager impregnates villager

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Event security essential to foil robberies and protect guests

15 hrs ago | 149 Views

NetOne's lying, incompetent, and thieving ways!

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Prof Ncube, another Mnangagwa's creation

15 hrs ago | 402 Views

Of course, Chamisa acted 'without democratic oversight'. Herd refuse to accept it out of blind personality cult

15 hrs ago | 270 Views

Does Mnangagwa intend stabilizing the economy by creating a phantom currency?

15 hrs ago | 167 Views

Two American Tourists trampled by Elephants on Zambian soil in 2024

15 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe remanded in custody

15 hrs ago | 307 Views

RBZ changes local currency international code

16 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa in soup over gold ore

16 hrs ago | 903 Views

'US expanding bioweapons research in Africa'

19 hrs ago | 357 Views

Farai Matsika loses battle over control of Croco Motors

20 hrs ago | 2488 Views

Zimbabwe issues $30 fine for smoking vehicles

21 hrs ago | 475 Views

2 SANDF captains killed in DRC operation

22 hrs ago | 566 Views

Hellen Zille's DA panics over MK's Electoral court application

23 hrs ago | 1825 Views

4 people killed in truck, Nissan Note accident

23 hrs ago | 551 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu appear in court

23 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Zimbabwe currency code changes to ZWG

23 hrs ago | 670 Views

Herman Mashaba's ActionSA rejects ANC of Ramaphosa's overtures

23 hrs ago | 441 Views

US$3 million fraud suspect shoots himself dead at home of accuser

26 Jun 2024 at 11:09hrs | 1246 Views