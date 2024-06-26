Chamisa linked CCC threatens

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Nelson Chamisa, has announced plans to protest against the detention of its members who were arrested for alleged disorderly conduct and participating in an unlawful gathering.Last week, 80 party activists were detained during a private meeting at interim leader Jameson Timba's residence.Currently, one minor has been released, while Shaun Timba was granted US$100 bail after being swept up in the arrests while delivering a Father's Day gift.Magistrate Ruth Moyo was scheduled to rule on bail for the remaining 78 activists on Tuesday but postponed it to Thursday due to delayed submissions from the state, sparking outrage among activists' relatives and colleagues.CCC's organising secretary, Amos Chibaya, asserted the activists' innocence, condemning their detention as politically motivated. He called for solidarity and emphasized the constitutional right to peaceful demonstrations.Ostallos Siziva, speaking as the party spokesperson, warned against provoking citizens and expressed support for the detained activists. He referenced Section 59 of the Zimbabwean Constitution, highlighting the potential for street protests to express dissent.Outside court, colleagues and family members of the detainees held a flash demonstration condemning their incarceration, criticizing perceived injustices in the legal system.