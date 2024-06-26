Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe sends junior officer to US-Africa Command Conference

by Staff reporter
26 Jun 2024 at 07:36hrs | Views
Defense chiefs drawn from 32 African nations, excluding Zimbabwe, are attending a two-day U.S Africa Command conference in Gaborone, Botswana, focusing on the security situation on the continent.

Zimbabwe's a junior officer, Charles Shumba who is attached to the country's embassy in the country, is attending the meeting at the invitation of the host nation.

A senior U.S military official attending the conference says Botswana included Zimbabwe in the list of participants but Washington objected.

U.S-Africa Command (AFRICOM) director of intelligence, Rose Keravouri, told VOA, it was the decision of the "civilian leadership" to exclude Zimbabwe.

"We take instructions from our civilian leadership. Because of some policies in Zimbabwe, the Security Council said they will not be invited to the conference," Keravouri said.

However, she said the move does not mean Zimbabwe is being isolated.

"(But) that's not to say we cannot learn lessons from Zimbabwe. I want to push back on the statement that we are isolating Zimbabwe. That is not the intent. The intent is we come in when we are asked. If any African partner wants support or wants us to help in a certain region that is what we help with."

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a meeting with Russian leader, Vladimir Putin earlier this month, said his country was being isolated by the U.S. He said America was aiding neighbors Malawi and Zambia with security and military support.

The statement has angered Zambian President, Hichilema Hakainde's administration, which has reported the issue to regional bloc, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as well as the African Union (AU).

USA imposed targeted sanctions on Mnangagwa and his inner circle over alleged corruption, human rights violations and election rigging. The southern African nation has strong relations with Russia backdating to the country's 1960s liberation war. Its support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also angered the West.

Meanwhile, while officially opening the conference, Botswana President, Mokgweetsi Masisi expressed concern over Africa's spate of military coups. He said undemocratic removal of leadership presents a challenge for the continent's security chiefs.

"It is imperative that we come together as one cohesive force to achieve Africa's noble vision of silencing the guns by 2030 and ensure peace and stability across the continent," he said.

"Furthermore, there is an urgent need to face a growing disquiet about the disrespect of the democratic ideal of constitutionally elected governments on the African continent by the military," Masisi added.

Between 2021 and 2023, West Africa witnessed seven coups.

Masisi said the Gaborone meeting provides the right platform to find solutions to the conflicts.

"This kind of regression in our continent's political order portends a serious threat to the stability of nations, which should be functioning as well as interconnected units and planks for both regional cooperation and integration, continental unity, peace and sustainable development."

U.S-AFRICOM commander, General Michael Langley, it is time for "hard discussions" on security and stability threats in Africa.

The coups have provided opportunities for Russia to expand its influence by making security support deals with the military juntas.

"This year we look to understand a bigger picture on how we expand our cooperation and how we share our values," Langley said.

"We discuss how we bring all the instruments of national power together and put them on the table and also the importance of civil-military relationship and closing that gap," he added.

It is the first time since the inaugural conference in 2017, that the annual meeting is held in Africa.

Source - VOA

Comments


Must Read

Owami Ndlovu set for Miss Teen International Pageant

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe gets first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls for ban on reporters

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

3 hrs ago | 995 Views

ZBC hunts for new chief executive officer

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

ANC throw Amapanyaza under the bus

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

South Africans jailed after being caught driving stolen Toyota to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 664 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu locked up over botched Presidential Goat Scheme

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Referees afraid of officiating Black Rhinos matches

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimra sabotaging ZiG, says MP

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

5 hrs ago | 448 Views

Public transport overloading increases road accidents

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Hacker still in control of Zacc social media account'

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Pressure-reducing valves upgrade delays Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man survives gun attack at illegal roadblock

5 hrs ago | 449 Views

Nkayi businessman Mtsheli Sibanda dies

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Public service job fair a crowd puller

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Victoria Falls set to boom as China seals massive investment deals

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa warns those intending to protest during SADC summit

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma declared hero

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe's daily fuel consumption reaches 5 million litres

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

ConCourt nullifies SC ruling on former NSSA boss

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Son sues father for US$250 000 fraud

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans cattle sales at household level

6 hrs ago | 837 Views

Harare city fathers incompetent

6 hrs ago | 42 Views

You can get fired for drinking Pepsi or Coca-Cola

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

18 illegal miners who petrol bombed a mine denied bail

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

Notorious burglar jailed

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Churches urged to unite; participate in national development

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Kasukuwere jailed for assaulting wife

6 hrs ago | 726 Views

Gold mine manager impregnates villager

6 hrs ago | 297 Views

Event security essential to foil robberies and protect guests

15 hrs ago | 152 Views

NetOne's lying, incompetent, and thieving ways!

15 hrs ago | 249 Views

Prof Ncube, another Mnangagwa's creation

15 hrs ago | 404 Views

Of course, Chamisa acted 'without democratic oversight'. Herd refuse to accept it out of blind personality cult

15 hrs ago | 272 Views

Does Mnangagwa intend stabilizing the economy by creating a phantom currency?

15 hrs ago | 167 Views

Two American Tourists trampled by Elephants on Zambian soil in 2024

15 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe remanded in custody

15 hrs ago | 308 Views

RBZ changes local currency international code

16 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa in soup over gold ore

17 hrs ago | 915 Views

'US expanding bioweapons research in Africa'

19 hrs ago | 359 Views

Farai Matsika loses battle over control of Croco Motors

20 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Zimbabwe issues $30 fine for smoking vehicles

22 hrs ago | 475 Views

2 SANDF captains killed in DRC operation

22 hrs ago | 567 Views

Hellen Zille's DA panics over MK's Electoral court application

23 hrs ago | 1833 Views

4 people killed in truck, Nissan Note accident

23 hrs ago | 552 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu appear in court

23 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Zimbabwe currency code changes to ZWG

23 hrs ago | 678 Views

Herman Mashaba's ActionSA rejects ANC of Ramaphosa's overtures

23 hrs ago | 443 Views

US$3 million fraud suspect shoots himself dead at home of accuser

26 Jun 2024 at 11:09hrs | 1248 Views