Gukurahundi genocide sanitisation hearings prep to resume

News / National

by Staff reporter

Matabeleland chiefs are preparing to resume preparations for public hearings on the Gukurahundi atrocities this weekend, pending government confirmation on the process. Led by chiefs from Matabeleland North and South, these meetings aim to identify victims of the 1980s genocide, capture their views, and seek solutions to their grievances.Chief Lucas Mtshane Khumalo, President of the National Chiefs Council, highlighted that a steering committee of 12 chiefs from the two provinces has been tasked with managing the process. Each chief will collaborate with a 14-member panel representing diverse community segments. The launch of community engagement meetings was proposed to begin in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South.However, delays in the start of public hearings have raised concerns among activists about the government's commitment to addressing the Gukurahundi genocide and promoting reconciliation in Zimbabwe. Chief Mtshane Khumalo expressed readiness among the chiefs to initiate preparations once the government confirms the timeline.He emphasized that logistical issues and modalities would be discussed when chiefs convene, anticipating more clarity on the process by next week. The government, through Attorney General Virginia Mabiza, previously indicated plans to commence the public hearings in July, underscoring political will and prioritization of reconciliation efforts.Mabiza assured stakeholders of the government's seriousness, citing budget allocations and training for over 1,000 service providers, including chiefs, to facilitate the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme. Local linguistics experts have translated relevant materials into local languages to ensure broad participation and inclusivity in the consultations.