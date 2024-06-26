BCC moves to fix persistent sewer issues

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ward 22 Councillor Mmeli Moyo disclosed that the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is currently in the process of hiring personnel specifically to tackle sewer issues in the city's hotspot areas. The ongoing sewer burst problems are attributed to factors such as aged infrastructure and water shortages.During an interview on The Breakfast Club, Councillor Moyo highlighted that the sewer system in older suburbs like Nkulumane and Nketa was initially designed for a much smaller population, around 7,000 residents. However, with current estimates exceeding 11,000 people, the system is strained beyond capacity, leading to frequent sewer bursts.Moyo emphasized that water scarcity exacerbates these challenges, as the sewer system relies on water to push waste through the pipes. When water is insufficient, sludge accumulates and causes blockages, which result in bursts when pressure is restored.In response to the escalating problem, the local authority has started hiring plumbers dedicated to addressing these sewer hotspots. Moyo identified specific areas in his ward where sewer bursts occur almost daily, prompting efforts to redesign the system map for better management.He acknowledged that the council faces hurdles in addressing these issues promptly, citing low employee motivation due to inadequate remuneration and staffing shortages. Moyo stressed the importance of improving conditions for council workers to ensure effective maintenance of the city's infrastructure for future generations.